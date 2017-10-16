Decapitated issue statement after being charged with rape

Decapitated have issued a statement after they were formally charged with rape late last week.

All four members of the band: Michal Lysejko, Waclaw Kietlyka, Rafal Piotrowski and Hubert Wiecek, were recently extradited from Los Angeles to Spokane to face charges stemming from an alleged incident after a show at the city’s The Pin on August 31 this year.

The statement reads: “Following extradition from California to Washington, the band has now been charged. We’d like to emphasise; the Spokane Police Department has pressed charges as procedural formality, without doing so, they would be forced to release the band – this is not a conviction or any indication of guilt or innocence.

“Once again, we ask that everyone wait for each party’s case to be presented and await the court’s decision. With that said, whilst cases are being prepared on both sides, some facts are indisputable at this point – that the original officer who took the complaint from the accuser stated, ‘I do not have probable cause that a rape occurred.’

“It’s taken a full 30 days to file charges, which is right up against the point at which the defendants would legally have had to be released.”

The statement continues: “The band firmly refutes the allegations and are confident that once the facts and evidence have been seen and heard, they will be released and able to return home.

“Individuals who were present on the night in question with information about the case are asked to reach out to the defence lawyer, Steve Graham of Spokane, Washington.”

It’s the second statement from the band following their arrest last month. They previously said: “While we are not perfect human beings, we are not kidnappers, rapists, or criminals. As such, we strongly deny the allegations that have recently been brought against us.”

That statement also confirmed that the band had shut down its touring plans throughout 2017 due to the timeline of legal proceedings.

