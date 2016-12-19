Watch Nightwish perform My Walden live

Nightwish have released a video for their track My Walden.

The clip has been taken from the band’s recently released live package Vehicle Of Spirit, which features two live Nightwish performances filmed in Tampere and at their sold out show at London’s Wembley Arena earlier this year.

Nightwish will go on hiatus throughout 2017, with singer Floor Jansen promising fans “something special” when they return in 2018.

She said: “Well, we’ll be back in 2018. We haven’t said anything about a record or what we’re going to do. We have been keeping it a secret on purpose, because it’s something special – something that I really think Nightwish fans will really like.

“But for now, we’re taking a break from the whole thing – not because it wasn’t good, but maybe because it was good. It’s good to reflect on life and take a step back and sit and relax and do something else. And we’ll be back with a vengeance in 2018.”

Jansen will appear onstage with Ayreon for two shows in the Netherlands next year.

The performances will be held at the 013 venue in Tilburg on September 15 and 16, 2017, and will see Arjen Lucassen also joined by a raft of guests for the shows, which are being billed as the Ayreon Universe experience.

