Journey win Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame fan vote

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame bosses have confirmed that Journey won this year’s public vote for induction in 2017.

Neal Schon’s band, who’d led the poll from the start, finished ahead of the Electric Light Orchestra, Yes, Pearl Jam and The Cars.

It doesn’t guarantee entry into the Rock Hall – the vote only counts as one in over 600 ballots. But every band who’s won the poll since it began four years ago have gone on to be inducted.

The Hall Of Fame say: “You voted. We tallied. We’re proud to present your official fan’s ballot group. Each artist who made it into the top five spots will receive an extra vote in the overall Class of 2017 Induction vote thanks to you.”

The induction announcement is to be made tomorrow (December 20). If Journey are included it will lead to increased speculation on the chances of a reunion with classic-era singer Steve Perry.

Current frontman Arnel Pineda said last month that he hoped victory would lead to a meeting, adding: “I’m hoping to at least shake his hand. I haven’t had the chance for the past nine years.”

Pineda won’t be inducted if the band win. “It’s only for the originals,” he’s said. “I’m okay with that.”

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame public poll 2016

Journey Electric Light Orchestra Yes Pearl Jam The Cars

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominees 2017

Bad Brains

Chaka Khan

Chic

Depeche Mode

ELO

The J Geils Band

Jane’s Addiction

Janet Jackson

Joan Baez

Joe Tex

Journey

Kraftwerk

MC5

Pearl Jam

Steppenwolf

The Cars

The Zombies

Tupac Shakur

Yes