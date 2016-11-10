Watch Nightwish in live Alpenglow video

Nightwish have released their performance of Alpenglow from live DVD Vehicle Of Spirit.

It was shot at London’s Wembley Arena during their Endless Forms Most Beautiful tour, and it’s released on December 9 in Europe, with a North American release to follow in January.

The package includes Nightwish’s London show, a second show in Tampere, Finland, and a third disc of bonus material.

Mainman Tuomas Holopainen says of the set: “I remember the show being very special – both a goal achieved, and a starting point. The crowd was heartwarming. The presence of Richard Dawkins on stage was just mind blowing. The overall experience was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill ride!”

He recently said that the band’s ninth album, to be recorded after they take a year off in 2017, would develop the themes explored in Endless Forms Most Beautiful, adding: “Not everyone in Nightwish is keen on fairy tales and Tolkien – but we all had a mutual respect for this subject matter, and everyone played their parts with big smiles on their faces.”

Nightwish Vehicle Of Spirit contents

DVD1 – The Wembley Show

Shudder Before The Beautiful Yours Is An Empty Hope Ever Dream Storytime My Walden While Your Lips Are Still Red Élan Weak Fantasy 7 Days To The Wolves Alpenglow The Poet And The Pendulum Nemo I Want My Tears Back Stargazers Ghost Love Score Last Ride Of The Day The Greatest Show On Earth

DVD2 – The Tampere Show

Shudder Before The Beautiful Yours Is An Empty Hope Amaranth She Is My Sin Dark Chest Of Wonders My Walden The Islander Élan Weak Fantasy Storytime Endless Forms Most Beautiful Alpenglow Stargazers Sleeping Sun Ghost Love Score Last Ride Of The Day The Greatest Show On Earth

DVD3 – Extras

Weak Fantasy (Vancouver) Nemo (Buenos Aires) The Poet And The Pendulum (Mexico City) Yours Is An Empty Hope (Joensuu) 7 Days To The Wolves (Espoo, Barona Arena) Sleeping Sun (Masters Of Rock) Sahara (Tampa Bay) Edemah Ruh acoustic (Nightwish Cruise) Last Ride Of The Day (Rock In Rio feat. Tony Kakko) Élan (Sydney) Richard Dawkins Interview From Wembley

