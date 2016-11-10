Watch Nightwish in live Alpenglow video

Nightwish have released their performance of Alpenglow from live DVD Vehicle Of Spirit.
It was shot at London’s Wembley Arena during their Endless Forms Most Beautiful tour, and it’s released on December 9 in Europe, with a North American release to follow in January.
The package includes Nightwish’s London show, a second show in Tampere, Finland, and a third disc of bonus material.
Mainman Tuomas Holopainen says of the set: “I remember the show being very special – both a goal achieved, and a starting point. The crowd was heartwarming. The presence of Richard Dawkins on stage was just mind blowing. The overall experience was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill ride!”
He recently said that the band’s ninth album, to be recorded after they take a year off in 2017, would develop the themes explored in Endless Forms Most Beautiful, adding: “Not everyone in Nightwish is keen on fairy tales and Tolkien – but we all had a mutual respect for this subject matter, and everyone played their parts with big smiles on their faces.”
Nightwish Vehicle Of Spirit contents
DVD1 – The Wembley Show
- Shudder Before The Beautiful
- Yours Is An Empty Hope
- Ever Dream
- Storytime
- My Walden
- While Your Lips Are Still Red
- Élan
- Weak Fantasy
- 7 Days To The Wolves
- Alpenglow
- The Poet And The Pendulum
- Nemo
- I Want My Tears Back
- Stargazers
- Ghost Love Score
- Last Ride Of The Day
- The Greatest Show On Earth
DVD2 – The Tampere Show
- Shudder Before The Beautiful
- Yours Is An Empty Hope
- Amaranth
- She Is My Sin
- Dark Chest Of Wonders
- My Walden
- The Islander
- Élan
- Weak Fantasy
- Storytime
- Endless Forms Most Beautiful
- Alpenglow
- Stargazers
- Sleeping Sun
- Ghost Love Score
- Last Ride Of The Day
- The Greatest Show On Earth
DVD3 – Extras
- Weak Fantasy (Vancouver)
- Nemo (Buenos Aires)
- The Poet And The Pendulum (Mexico City)
- Yours Is An Empty Hope (Joensuu)
- 7 Days To The Wolves (Espoo, Barona Arena)
- Sleeping Sun (Masters Of Rock)
- Sahara (Tampa Bay)
- Edemah Ruh acoustic (Nightwish Cruise)
- Last Ride Of The Day (Rock In Rio feat. Tony Kakko)
- Élan (Sydney)
- Richard Dawkins Interview From Wembley
