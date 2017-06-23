Watch new Alter Bridge video for Cradle To The Grave

Alter Bridge have released a video for their track Cradle To The Grave.
The song originally appeared on their 2016 album The Last Hero – with the new promo showcasing their performance from London’s O2 Arena in November last year.
That show will be documented on their upcoming record Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities, which will launch on September 8 via Napalm Records.
In a statement about the album, the label says: “The latest release includes an exclusive full-length rarities CD sure to excite fans everywhere.
“The disc features the never-before-released tracks Cruel Sun and Solace, recorded during the One Day Remains sessions, as well as Breathe from the same time, which has only been available as a US retail exclusive.
“These tracks join seven other songs that have only been released in Japan until this collection.”
Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities will be released on 3CD, quadruple vinyl and CD/DVD, which includes a documentary shot around the O2 Arena show.
Earlier this month, the band announced they would play two shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 2 and 3 where they’ll be joined onstage by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra.
Alter Bridge have now added concerts in Edinburgh, Dublin and Belfast which will take place after their London shows in October.
Find a list of Alter Bridge’s 2017 tour dates below.
Alter Bridge: Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities tracklist
CD1
- The Writing On The Wall
- Come To Life
- Addicted To Pain
- Ghost Of Days Gone By
- Cry Of Achilles
- The Other Side
- Farther Than The Sun
- Ties That Blind
- Water Rising
- Crows On A Wire
- Watch Over You (solo acoustic)
CD2
- Isolation
- Blackbird
- Metalingus
- Open Your Eyes
- Show Me A Leader
- Rise Today
- Poison In Your Veins
- My Champion
CD3
- Breathe
- Cruel Sun
- Solace
- New Way To Live
- The Damage Done
- We Don’t Care at All
- Zero
- Home
- Never Borne To Follow
- Never Say Die (Outright)
- Symphony Of Agony (The Last of Our Kind)
Alter Bridge 2017 tour dates
Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 24: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Jun 26: Luxembourg Luxexpo, Luxembourg
Jun 29: Madrid Auditorio M Rios, Spain
Jun 30: Bilbao Miribilla, Spain
Jul 02: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Jul 05: Rome Rock In Rome, Itlay
Jul 06: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy
Oct 02: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Oct 03: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Oct 05: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK
Oct 07: Dublin Olympia, Ireland
Oct 08: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK
