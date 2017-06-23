Watch new Alter Bridge video for Cradle To The Grave

Alter Bridge have released a video for their track Cradle To The Grave.

The song originally appeared on their 2016 album The Last Hero – with the new promo showcasing their performance from London’s O2 Arena in November last year.

That show will be documented on their upcoming record Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities, which will launch on September 8 via Napalm Records.

In a statement about the album, the label says: “The latest release includes an exclusive full-length rarities CD sure to excite fans everywhere.

“The disc features the never-before-released tracks Cruel Sun and Solace, recorded during the One Day Remains sessions, as well as Breathe from the same time, which has only been available as a US retail exclusive.

“These tracks join seven other songs that have only been released in Japan until this collection.”

Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities will be released on 3CD, quadruple vinyl and CD/DVD, which includes a documentary shot around the O2 Arena show.

Earlier this month, the band announced they would play two shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 2 and 3 where they’ll be joined onstage by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra.

Alter Bridge have now added concerts in Edinburgh, Dublin and Belfast which will take place after their London shows in October.

Find a list of Alter Bridge’s 2017 tour dates below.

Alter Bridge: Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities tracklist

CD1

The Writing On The Wall Come To Life Addicted To Pain Ghost Of Days Gone By Cry Of Achilles The Other Side Farther Than The Sun Ties That Blind Water Rising Crows On A Wire Watch Over You (solo acoustic)

CD2

Isolation Blackbird Metalingus Open Your Eyes Show Me A Leader Rise Today Poison In Your Veins My Champion

CD3

Breathe Cruel Sun Solace New Way To Live The Damage Done We Don’t Care at All Zero Home Never Borne To Follow Never Say Die (Outright) Symphony Of Agony (The Last of Our Kind)

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Jun 26: Luxembourg Luxexpo, Luxembourg

Jun 29: Madrid Auditorio M Rios, Spain

Jun 30: Bilbao Miribilla, Spain

Jul 02: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 05: Rome Rock In Rome, Itlay

Jul 06: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy

Oct 02: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Oct 03: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Oct 05: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Oct 07: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Oct 08: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

