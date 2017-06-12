Alter Bridge to play symphonic shows at the Royal Albert Hall

Alter Bridge have announced that they’ll play two special shows later this year at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

They’ve lined up the performances for October 2 and 3 where they’ll be joined onstage by a symphony orchestra.

A statement about the shows reads: “Appearing at the legendary Royal Albert Hall in London for the first time, the band will treat the audience to an array of songs never before played live as well as fan favourite hits, drawn from their acclaimed five album catalogue.

“In another first, the group will also be accompanied by the Parallax Orchestra – a 52-piece London-based symphony orchestra conducted by Simon Dobson – adding an impressive new dimension to their already captivating live show.”

Tickets for both October shows will go on general sale from 10am GMT on June 16 (Friday) via Live Nation.

Earlier this month it was announced that Alter Bridge would release a three-disc collection of live and rare studio material on September 8 via Napalm Records.

Titled Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities the band’s full 19-song performance at the London venue in November last year.

Alter Bridge are currently on the road across Europe. Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below.

Jun 14: Prague Forum Karlin Praha, Czech Republic

Jun 15: Nickelsdorf Novarock, Austria

Jun 17: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Jun 21: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Jun 26: Luxembourg Luxexpo, Luxembourg

Jun 29: Madrid Auditorio M Rios, Spain

Jun 30: Bilbao Miribilla, Spain

Jul 02: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 05: Rome Rock In Rome, Itlay

Jul 06: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy

