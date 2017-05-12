Watch Nad Sylvan’s video for When The Music Dies

Nad Sylvan has released a video for his brand new track When The Music Dies.

It features on the Steve Hackett and Agents Of Mercy vocalist’s upcoming album The Bride Said No, which will launch on May 26 via InsideOut Music on digipak CD, gatefold 2LP/CD and digital download.

Sylvan says of the track: “A tribute from a winged creature to all our greats we lost last year.”

The new video follows the promo for Sylvan’s The Quartermaster, which launched late last month.

Sylvan is joined on the follow-up to 2015’s Courting The Widow by a wide range of guest musicians including Roine Stolt, Steve Hackett, Guthrie Govan, Tony Levin, Jonas Reingold, Nick D’Virgilio and Doane Perry.

He previously said: “Last year, I was lucky to find a gap from all the hectic touring with Steve Hackett so that I could write and record a new album – all done in only six months.

“The music came very easily for me this time, which gives the album a slightly more coherent feel than that of my previous releases.

“Surrounded by top notch musicians, the delivery is more than one could ask for. They truly put their heart and soul into every single note sung and played.”

Find the full tracklist for The Bride Said No below along with the cover art.

Nad Sylvan The Bride Said No tracklist

Bridesmaids The Quartermaster When The Music Dies The White Crown What Have You Done Crime Of Passion A French Kiss In An Italian Café The Bride Said No

Nad Sylvan on birth of The Vampirate