Watch Nad Sylvan’s video for The Quartermaster

Nad Sylvan has released a video for his new track The Quartermaster.

It features on the Steve Hackett and Agents Of Mercy vocalist’s upcoming album The Bride Said No, which will launch on May 26 via InsideOut Music on digipak CD, gatefold 2LP/CD and digital download.

Sylvan says: “Let me introduce the Vampirate’s drinking buddy! But is it wine or blood they’re having? Who cares.

“The roaring sea takes us to an undiscovered desert island where the next chapter begins…”

Sylvan is joined on the follow-up to 2015’s Courting The Widow by a wide range of guest musicians including Roine Stolt, Steve Hackett, Guthrie Govan, Tony Levin, Jonas Reingold, Nick D’Virgilio and Doane Perry.

The Bride Said No was recorded in six months between Sylvan’s touring commitments with Hackett.

Sylvan said: “The music came very easily for me this time, which gives the album a slightly more coherent feel than that of my previous releases.

“Surrounded by top notch musicians, the delivery is more than one could ask for. They truly put their heart and soul into every single note sung and played.”

He added: “And so the Vampirate’s journey continues into modern times. Hope you will enjoy this one as much as I did creating it.”

Find the full tracklist for The Bride Said No below along with the cover art.

Nad Sylvan The Bride Said No tracklist

Bridesmaids The Quartermaster When The Music Dies The White Crown What Have You Done Crime Of Passion A French Kiss In An Italian Café The Bride Said No

Nad Sylvan on birth of The Vampirate