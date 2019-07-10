Watch Nad Sylvan’s epic new video for I Am The Sea

Nad Sylvan has released a video for his epic eight-minute track I Am The Sea.

It’s the latest video from the Steve Hackett vocalist’s new album The Regal Bastard, which was released earlier this month through InsideOut Music.

The record is the third and final part of the vocalist’s Vampire trilogy, which began with 2015’s Courting The Widow and continued with 2017's The Bride Said No.

Nad is joined on I Am The Sea by guitarist Guthrie Govan – just one of a host of guest musicians and vocalists who appear on the album.

Sylvan explains: “Almost everyone who worked on The Bride Said No is back with me again. Anders Wollbeck has again co-written two songs and plays an array of instruments as well as co producing them.

“Steve Hackett plays guitar on one track, Guthrie Govan on two, while Tony Levin does the bass on a song. Jonas Reingold plays bass on much of the album, and Nick D'Virgilio handles the drums. And I also have the same female singers working with me once more, these being Sheona Urquhart, Jade Ell and Tania Doko.

“On Honey I'm Home, there's a big choir section, with every singer that has been involved with the three albums that make up the Vampirate trilogy, concluding the story in an honourable way. We also have Nick Beggs joining in on this part of the song.”

Nad adds: “For me, this is the best of the three records. I honestly believe it will delight the fans. It is maybe not as riff heavy as the others. I would describe the sound as coming from the notion of pop going prog, with R'n'B elements in there as well.

“It is very soulful. But that suits my style. I am a vocal chameleon, and you'll hear that throughout. It is the finest possible way to bring the trilogy to an end.”

The Regal Bastard is available as a limited CD Digipak which includes two bonus tracks, on gatefold 2LP/CD and on digital and streaming platforms.