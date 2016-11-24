Killswitch Engage share Beyond The Flames clip

Killswitch Engage have released a clip from their upcoming Beyond The Flames: Home Video Part II package.

The Blu-ray and CD will launch on November 25 (Friday) and features more than three-hours of never before seen footage, including interviews with the band, rare live performances plus a six-track EP. It’ll only be available via participating Record Store Day outlets

The short clip focuses on vocalist Jesse Leach’s return to the band in 2012, which the band revealed in a picture posted to their website. He returned to the fold following the departure of frontman Howard Jones that same year. Watch it below.

Leach previously said he initially felt “like a fraud” when he returned to the lineup as he wasn’t sure he could sing Jones’ songs.

Leach said: “I turned it down initially thinking that I couldn’t sing Howard’s songs. I didn’t know if I could mentally wrap my head around a song like My Curse.

“I couldn’t really relate to it at the time. I thought to myself if I went on stage and tried to sing those songs I feel like a fraud. I think Howard has an incredible voice, very powerful.”

He added: “I spent about a week and half with Howard’s material and said to the management to put me on the list. It was a process. I think the first song that hit me was Arms Of Sorrow, which is a pretty dark song.

“From there it kind of naturally happened where I was able to attach my own thoughts and emotions to the songs. I don’t even think of it now as a Howard song or a Jesse song.”

Ealier this week, Killswitch Engage released a video for their track Cut Me Loose which appears on the band’s seventh studio album Incarnate, which launched earlier this year via Roadrunner Records.

Killswitch are currently on tour across the UK.

Nov 24: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 27: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 06: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 09: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Mar 01: Auckland Power Station, New Zealand

Mar 03: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia

Mar 04: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Mar 05: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 07: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 08: Northbridge Metro City, Australia

