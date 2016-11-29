Metallica's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct tops global charts

New Metallica album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct has debuted at number one in charts all over the world.
The band today revealed that their 10th album, released this month, is at number one in the Billboard Top 200 in the US after selling 291,266 copies in its first week.
As well as the success in their homeland, the thrash icons are celebrating the record hitting the top of the album charts in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland and Sweden.
Worldwide, it has so far sold 800,000 copies. In total, the band believe Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is number one in 20 countries. Metallica will reveal the full list this week once all the chart positions have been finalised.
Meanwhile, Metallica have released further live footage from their album launch show at London’s House Of Vans, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the making of new track Dream No More. Both can be viewed below.
Today, Metallica were announced as headliners for Rock On The Range 2017, alongside Soundgarden and Korn.
Metallica tour dates 2016-17 so far
Nov 29: Toronto Opera House, Canada
Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA
Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea
Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China
Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China
Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Mar 25: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil
Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina
Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile