Lars Ulrich: Metallica have always felt like outsiders

Lars Ulrich says Metallica have always felt “like outsiders.”

Despite being one of the biggest bands in the world after years of success, drummer Ulrich says the thrash icons have never felt like they “belonged to anything.”

Ulrich tells Rolling Stone: “We’ve always connected to the edgy bits of culture. Obviously we’ve always felt kind of like outsiders.

“We’ve always felt like we never really belonged to anything.”

But Ulrich insists he’s happier on the fringes than being caught up in anything too mainstream.

“Even when I was 13, I never felt like I was part of a mainstream type of thing,” he says.

“That’s what happened when I met these guys and we formed the band. Harder rock music made me feel like I was belonging to something bigger than myself.

“Obviously we’ve always loved to be a little bit independent, autonomous, and maybe even occasionally slightly contrary, so we’ve always hovered out here with the rest of the misfits and it’s been a cool place to hang.

“I’m an only child, I’ve always felt like a bit of a loner and I’ve always charted my own course.”

Metallica recently released their new album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct and have a number of tour dates lined up, with more to follow.

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

May 19-21: Rock On The Range festival, OH

Metallica hang out with the tribute band they almost sued