Watch Metallica in Beijing recap videos

Metallica have released a pair of videos showcasing their January date in Beijing, China.

The clips show James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo and Lars Ulrich on stage at Beijing’s LeSports Center on January 18 – with the first video showing Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang joining the band on stage.

He can first be seen talking through ideas with the group before the performance – with later footage showing him playing the piano during Metallica’s One.

The second clip shows the band playing classic track Creeping Death, from 1984’s Ride The Lightning album.

The band previously issued recap videos for their other Far East performances in Seoul and Shanghai. The shows were part of the band’s tour in support of 2016 album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

Last week, Metallica released studio footage from recording sessions for Am I Savage? from the album.

Metallica have a handful of South American dates scheduled for March. They’ll then embark on the North American leg of their WorldWired tour from May.

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 05: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

May 10: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD

May 12: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

May 14: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

May 17: Uniondale The New Coliseum, NY

May 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

May 21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 04: St Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 07: Denver Sports Authority Field at Mile High, CO

Jun 11: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Jun 14: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 16: Dallas AT&T Stadium, TX

Jun 18: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust park, GA

Jul 12: Detroit Comercia Park, MO

Jul 14: Quebec City Festival D’Ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA

Aug 04: Phoenix University of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark