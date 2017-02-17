Watch as Metallica create Am I Savage?

Metallica have released a video showing the band working on their track Am I Savage?

It features on the 10th studio album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, which launched in November last year.

The studio clip shows the band laying down ideas for the track, which originally had the working title Sawblade.

While working on the riff, James Hetfield says: “It’s one of those riffs that’s either horrible or is great but needs a lot of work. It’s just so jerky, but if we make it into a song that’s all like that I think it might be OK.”

The clip also shows Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo jam through sections of the track and later focuses on guitarist Kirk Hammett working on the solo. Watch it below.

Earlier this week, Ulrich called Lady Gaga the “quintessential perfect fifth member of this band” following their collaboration at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Metallica have a handful of South American dates scheduled for March. They’ll then embark on the North American leg of their WorldWired tour from May.

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 05: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

May 10: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD

May 12: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

May 14: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

May 17: Uniondale The New Coliseum, NY

May 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

May 21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 04: St Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 07: Denver Sports Authority Field at Mile High, CO

Jun 11: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Jun 14: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 16: Dallas AT&T Stadium, TX

Jun 18: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust park, GA

Jul 12: Detroit Comercia Park, MO

Jul 14: Quebec City Festival D’Ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA

Aug 04: Phoenix University of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

