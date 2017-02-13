Metallica announce North American WorldWired tour

Metallica have announced a North American tour in support of the 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

The band have already performed dates across the world in support of the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic and have a handful of South American shows lined up for March.

Now they’ll bring the WorldWired experience to North American audiences from May 10 with Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat – Gojira will replace Volbeat for the final six dates of tour.

Metallica say in a statement: “It was one of the worst kept secrets in the touring world and now we’re here to finally make it official… yes, the WorldWired tour will be hitting the road in North America this summer for our first extended tour of the States and Canada since 2009!

“It certainly has been way too long and we are beyond excited to be visiting all of our friends in North America. We’re also psyched to announce that after joining us in Minneapolis last year, Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat have graciously signed on to be the main support acts for the run.”

The band add: “We’ll be visiting mostly football and baseball stadiums with a few festivals sprinkled in, along with – once again – participating in the grand opening festivities celebrating the re-opening of Nassau Coliseum in New York.

“As we introduced for the Mexico City shows, and you seemed to dig it, every ticket purchased includes your choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.”

Tickets for fan club members will go on sale from tomorrow (February 14), while general tickets can be purchased from February 17 at 10am local time.

Metallica performed their track Moth Into Flame with Lady Gaga at the Grammy Awards last night. They were forced to reschedule a show at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena earlier this month after doctors instructed vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield to rest his voice.

That show will now take place on September 2.

Metallica WorldWired North American tour

May 10: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD

May 12: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

May 14: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

May 17: Uniondale The New Coliseum, NY

May 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

May 21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 04: St Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 07: Denver Sports Authority Field at Mile High, CO

Jun 11: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Jun 14: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 16: Dallas AT&T Stadium, TX

Jun 18: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust park, GA

Jul 12: Detroit Comercia Park, MO

Jul 14: Quebec City Festival D’Ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA

Aug 04: Phoenix University of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

