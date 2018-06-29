Watch Marilyn Manson cover theme from The Lost Boys

Marilyn Manson has released a video showcasing his cover of Gerard McMahon's track Cry Little Sister.

It’s the theme song from cult 1987 vampire flick The Lost Boys, which starred Kiefer Sutherland, Alex Winter, Jami Gertz, Jason Patric and Corey Haim.

The neon-tinged video was produced by Tyler Bates and directed by Bill Yukich and can be watched below.

Manson will hit the road next month with Rob Zombie on the Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour. It will kick off on July 11 at Detroit’s DTE Energy Music Center and wrap up with a show at Irvine’s Fivepoint Amphitheatre on August 29.

Manson will be touring in support of his latest album Heaven Upside Down, which launched in October last year.

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson 2018 tour dates

Jul 11: Detroit DTE Energy Music Center, MI

Jul 13: Oshkosh Rock USA Festival, WI

Jul 14: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amp, MO

Jul 15: Chicago Hollywood Casino, IL

Jul 17: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 18: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Center, OH

Jul 20: Virginia Beach Veteran’s United, VA

Jul 21: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 24: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Pavilion, NJ

Jul 25: Pittsburgh Keybank Pavilion, PA

Jul 26: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 28: Montreal Heavy Metal Festival, QC

Jul 29: Bangor Impact Music Festival, ME

Aug 07: Wantagh Jones beach, NY

Aug 08: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 11: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 12: Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 14: Atlanta Cellairis Amp At Lakewood, GA

Aug 16: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 17: Austin 360, TX

Aug 18: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 20: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 22: Salt lake City Usana Amp, UT

Aug 24: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amp, CA

Aug 25: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 26: Phoenix Ak Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 28: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 29: Irvine Fivepoint Amp, CA