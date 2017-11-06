Watch lyric video for Downes Braide Association’s Skyscraper Souls

Downes Braide Association have released a lyric video for their song Skyscraper Souls.

It’s the title track from Geoff Downes and Chris Braide’s upcoming album, and features a guest appearance from Kate Pierson from the B52s.

The album will launch on November 17 on their X2X Records label via Cherry Red and follows 2012’s Pictures Of You and 2015’s Suburban Ghosts.

Along with Pierson, the album features contributions from Tim Bowness, Big Big Train’s David Longdon, Marc Almond and Andy Partridge from XTC.

Speaking about the record, Braide said: “Geoff would send me folders full of stuff such as the magnificent piano pieces which turned into Glacier Girl and Prelude. As soon as I heard the chords I was writing lyrics like a mad man and before long the album started to materialise.”

Downes added: “The ideas themselves were in a very rough format, but with the melodies and basic harmonies. Chris started playing around with these, and often, they came back with some radical changes, but Chris was always very conscious to retain my original idea.”

Find the Skyscraper Souls tracklist and cover art below.

Downes Braide Association Skyscraper Souls tracklist

Prelude (ft Andy Partridge - XTC) Skyscraper Souls (ft Kate Pierson - B52s) Glacier Girl (ft Andy Partridge) Angel On Your Shoulder (ft Matthew Koma) Tomorrow (ft David Longdon - Big Big Train) Lighthouse (ft Tim Bowness) Skin Deep (ft Marc Almond) Darker Times (ft Andy Partridge)

