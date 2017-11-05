Former Mostly Autumn Guitarist Liam Davison Dies

Mostly Autumn have announced the shock death of former guitarist Liam Davison.

In a post on the band’s website they announced “We are absolutely heartbroken to inform you that our dear friend and ex band member Liam Davison has passed away. We are devastated.”

Davison was guitarist in the original line-up of the band in 1995 and appeared on their 1998 debut album For All We Shared… He left the band briefly in 2007 and finally left following the recording of Dressed In Voices in 2014. He released his own solo album, A Treasure Of Well Set Jewels in 2011.

Cause of death has not been announced.