Von Hertzen Brothers stream epic song celebrating Finland's independence

Von Hertzen Brothers are streaming the title track of their new album, War Is Over. The album, which is released today, is the follow-up to 2015’s New Day Rising.

War Is Over is a dramatic, soaring, multi-part epic that finds the the brothers reflecting on peace, and their Finnish heritage.

“The title song is a three part declaration of peace,” says Kie Von Hertzen. “The intro can be seen as the echo of the distant turbulent times and/or as a deep relief after years of distress. The middle part, which we call simply “the song” deals with the understanding of how peace can only be achieved here and now, in this very moment. There is no way to peace. Peace IS the only way.

“With the tempo and the continuous transposing of the melody we try to leave the impression of how joyful the realisation of freedom can be. The song ends with a fanfare, which was recorded in 100 guitars stems. Finland celebrates its 100 years of independence this year, so it can be seen as our bow to those who fought to make our country free and independent!”

“There is this underlying texture throughout the album, which I see as a huge question mark,” says Mikko Von Hertzen. “What are we as humans doing to preserve a loving and kind world? Why are we fighting every day and blaming others for our problems?”

War Is Over is out today. Von Hertzen Brothers are on tour throughout November and December (dates below). Tickets are on sale now.

Von Hertzen Brothers Tour Dates

