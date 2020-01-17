Watch Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton in new video for All I Had To Lose

Mark Morton has today shared a video for his single All I Had To Lose.

The track surfaced earlier this month, with the promo released to mark the launch of the Lamb Of God guitarist’s acoustic EP Ether, which landed earlier today through Rise Records.

The song and video features Sons Of Texas frontman Mark Morales, with Morton describing it as “one of the most personal songs I have ever written.”

Speaking exclusively with Metal Hammer earlier this month, Morton explained why he went acoustic after his 2019 solo album Anesthetic.

He said: "Last spring and summer I had the opportunity to perform two short acoustic sets, one at the Sonic Temple festival in Ohio and one at the Download festival. Both of these were a blast to do and were very well received. That experience left me with the feeling that I wanted to do more shows with that kind of vibe, so it all started there."

He added: “It was a bit of a challenge but one I enjoyed. Quite a few of the songs from Anesthetic translated pretty smoothly to an acoustic approach, but there were a few that we had to adjust a bit.”

Ether also features guest performances from Halestorm vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale, former Killswitch Engage vocalist and current Light The Torch man Howard Jones and Moon Tooth’s John Carbone.

Morton recently wrapped up his solo acoustic tour of the UK and will play across the country with his Lamb Of God bandmates in April.