Lamb Of God announce first UK headline tour in 6 years

Lamb Of God have announced they’re coming back to the UK for their first run of headline shows in six years in April 2020.

It’s part of the band’s State Of Unrest tour, which will also see them play dates across mainland Europe – and they’re bringing Kreator and Power Trip along for the ride.

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe says: “It’s always a blast when you tour with someone for the first time, so we’re looking forward to hitting the road with Kreator, as well as getting some more hang time with our maniac pals in Power Trip. See ya in April!”

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale from 10am GMT this coming Friday (September 6).

In July, it was confirmed that drummer Chris Adler had left the band after being out of the lineup since suffering a motorcycle accident in 2017.

Art Cruz is now behind the kit and will be with Lamb Of God for their eighth studio album, which will be released on a date still to be decided through Nuclear Blast/Epic.

Lamb Of God 2020 UK tour dates

Apr 21: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 22: Manchester Academy

Apr 23: Glasgow O2 Academy

Apr 24: Birmingham O2 Academy

Apr 25: London O2 Academy Brixton