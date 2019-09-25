Watch Korn deliver You’ll Never Find Me in new live video

Korn have released a live video showcasing their track You’ll Never Find Me.

The song was the first release from the band’s new album The Nothing, with the footage for the new promo filmed on this year's North American summer tour and directed by Sebastien Paquet.

In Metal Hammer’s track-by-track guide to The Nothing, we said: "The first single to be released from the album, and it’s easy to see why they went with it for the fans' first taste of their new record.

“The intro is indisputably Korn, with a radio-friendly chorus that sounds almost 90s, boasting an eerie almost grunge quality.

“The classic frenzied breakdown near the end of the track is a contrast to the rest of the track's mellow vibe, which turns out to be the calm before the storm – the entire track perfectly encapsulates a feeling of real turmoil and anguish.”

Check out the video below.

Earlier this month, Korn revealed The Nothing podcast series in their video for Can You Hear Me. It’ll be spread over six episodes with further details to be revealed in the near future.

This week, Korn were confirmed on the bill for next year’s Download festival in the UK along with Iron Maiden, Kiss, System Of A Down, Deftones, The Offspring, Disturbed, Gojira, Alestorm, Black Veil Brides, Of Mice & Men and Daughtry.