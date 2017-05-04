Watch explosive lyric video for Ayreon’s Run! Apocalypse! Run!

Ayreon have released an explosive lyric video for their new track Run! Apocalypse! Run!.

The song is taken from the Arjen Lucassen project’s most recent album The Source, which launched in April via Mascot Label Group/Musical Theories Recordings.

The Source is set six billion years in the past and is said to begin “on Planet Alpha – a world in the Andromeda system where computer intelligence has far surpassed that of humanity. Alpha is facing a massive global crisis, with ecological and political catastrophes threatening all human life.

“The Alphans, our human ancestors, try to save their planet by entrusting the global computer mainframe – The Frame – to find a solution.

“Given total control of the planet, The Frame reaches the logical conclusion that its creators are the cause of all the trouble. The only way to solve Alpha’s problems is to exterminate humanity.”

The Source features a raft of guest vocalist including Dream Theater’s James LaBrie, Nightwish’s Floor Jansen, Epica’s Simone Simons, Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kursch, Avantasia’s Tobias Sammet and Symphony X Russell Allen.

It’s available to purchase now.

Ayreon The Source tracklist

The Day That The World Breaks Down Sea Of Machines Everybody Dies Star Of Sirrah All That Was Run! Apocalypse! Run! Condemned To Live Aquatic Race The Dream Dissolves Deathcry Of A Race Into The Ocean Bay Of Dreams Planet Y Is Alive! The Source Will Flow Journey To Forever The Human Compulsion March Of The Machines

