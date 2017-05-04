Voyager premiere colourful Ghost Mile video

Voyager have released a video for their new song Ghost Mile exclusively with Metal Hammer.
It’s the title track from the Australian outfit’s upcoming sixth album which will be released on May 12.
Voyager vocalist Danny Estrin says: “Ghost Mile is a colourful journey into the bleakness of our insignificance compared to the magnitude of the universe.
“It is 80s in its coldness and yet warm in its enveloping melodies. Visually it is in stark contrast to Ascension – clear faces, clear expressions but through a shroud of the intermingling album artwork colours.
“I think it’s beautiful, audibly and visually.”
The band opened a Ghost Mile pre-order campaign in February, with drummer Ashley Doodkorte giving further information about the album’s direction.
He said: “The tracks on Ghost Mile embrace some of the more idiosyncratic aspects of our playing and songwriting.
“All of us are pushing our instrumentation to places they haven’t visited as much in the past, while still maintaining the hallmarks of our sound. The results continually surprise and delight us.
“Like never before, this new album really feels like the sum of all of our influences, ideas and personalities.”
Voyager will play six dates across Australia later this month with The Algorithm.
Voyager Ghost Mile tracklist
- Ascension
- Misery Is Only Company
- Lifeline
- The Fragile Serene
- To The Riverside
- Ghost Mile
- What A Wonderful Day
- Disconnected
- This Gentle Earth (1981)
- As The City Takes The Night
Voyager 2017 Australian tour
May 11: Adelaide Fowler’s Live
May 12: Melbourne Evelyn Hotel
May 13: Brisbane The Zoo
May 19: Perth Amplifier Bar
May 20: Canberra The Basement
May 21: Sydney Oxford Art Factory