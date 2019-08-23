Watch Elbow’s lyric video for new single Empire

Elbow have shared a lyric video for their new single Empires.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Giants Of All Sizes, which will be released on October 11 through Polydor Records and will be the follow-up to 2017’s Little Fictions.

Elbow previously released the track Dexter & Sinister.

Empires was one of the first tracks recorded for the new album at Hamburg’s Clouds Hill Studios, which keyboardist Craig Potter says had a major effect on the finished song.

He explains: “We thought the studio would give us inner city vibes but we were on the edge of Hamburg which meant we spent more time in Clouds Hill rather than exploring.

“With time to spare, we sat around and played together in a way we haven’t for a long time and experimented and improvised with the music which led to the looser feel you hear on Empires.”

Giants Of All Sizes is now available to pre-order. Find further details below.

Elbow have several live shows planned over the coming months, kicking off with a set at the UK’s The Big Feastival later today (August 23).

Elbow: Giants Of All Sizes

1. Dexter & Sinister

2. Seven Veils

3. Empires

4. The Delayed 3:15

5. White Noise White Heat

6. Doldrums

7. My Trouble

8. On Deronda Road

9. Weightless