Elbow release seven-minute new single Dexter And Sinister

Elbow release their first new music in eighteen months tomorrow. Dexter & Sinister is a seven-minute long song which is being released as a one-sided 10" single. The track is taken from Elbow's forthcoming new album, details of which will be announced next week.

Dexter & Sinister was initially recorded at Clouds Hill Studios, Hamburg, a building crammed with old, beautifully preserved, analogue equipment that encouraged the band to experiment and play live in the room, an essential part of its genesis.

‘We haven’t sat around and played like that in a long time," explains keyboard player Craig Potter. "The looseness in the track definitely comes from us playing live in the room and, on the second part, we decided not to play to a click to really allow the tune to breathe.”

The track takes its title from heraldry where Dexter (Right) and Sinister (Left) represent the two sides of an escutcheon bearing a coat of arms.

“A great, big, bewildered question dealing with my feelings on Brexit, the loss of family and friends and the general sense of disaffection you see all around at the moment,” explains singer Guy Garvey.

Dexter & Sinister features additional vocals from long term friend of the band, Jesca Hoop. Elbow have also been announced as one of four ambassadors for this year’s National Album Day which takes place on Saturday October 12th, representing the North of England.

Dexter & Sinister can be pre-ordered here.