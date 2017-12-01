Watch Corrosion Of Conformity’s trippy new animated video

Corrosion Of Conformity have launched a trippy animated video for their new track Wolf Named Crow.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming album No Cross No Crown, which will be released on January 12 via Nuclear Blast and is their first record with Pepper Keenan since 2005’s In The Arms Of God.

Bassist Mike Dean says: “Wolf Named Crow started with a couple of riffs Pepper was sitting on for a while. We learned those and collectively came up with a bridge on the spot and it fell together naturally.

“It reminds me of a new take on Wiseblood-era COC and Reed played some very original, yet very Bill Ward inspired fills. It’s easily my favourite track on this record.”

Last month, Corrosion Of Conformity released the first track from the new album – Cast The First Stone.

No Cross No Crown is available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Corrosion Of Conformity No Cross No Crown tracklist

Novus Deus The Luddite Cast The First Stone No Cross Wolf Named Crow Little Man Matre’s Diem Forgive Me Nothing Left To Say Sacred Isolation Old Disaster E.L.M. No Cross No Crown A Quest To Believe (A Call To The Void) Son And Daughter

Road Trippin': Corrosion Of Conformity