Myles Kennedy announces solo UK tour

Myles Kennedy has announced a run of six solo shows which will take place across the UK in March.

The Slash and Alter Bridge frontman has lined up the intimate headline performances in support of his upcoming album Year Of The Tiger, set to arrive on March 9 via Napalm Records.

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Friday (January 19) from Live Nation.

In December, Kennedy shared a video for the title track and reported: “It’s probably the closest thing to a full-on concept record that I’ve ever written.

“It basically tells a story from start to finish and it documents when my father passed away when I was a kid and what happened after that with my mom, my brother and I.”

Year Of The Tiger is now available for pre-order in a variety of packages, including gold vinyl and a deluxe wooden box set.

Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Kennedy’s UK tour dates.

Mar 17: Birmingham Institute2

Mar 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 20: Glasgow The Garage

Mar 21: Manchester Gorilla

Mar 24: Bristol Thekla

Mar 26: London Islington Assembly Hall

Myles Kennedy Year Of The Tiger tracklist

Year Of The Tiger The Great Beyond Blind Faith Devil On The Wall Ghost of Shangri La Turning Stones Haunted By Design Mother Nothing But A Name Love Can Only Heal Songbird One Fine Day

