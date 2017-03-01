Watch Carptree video for Fleeting Deep

Carptree have released a video for their new track Fleeting Deep.

It’ll feature on the Swedish duo of keyboardist Carl Westholm and vocalist Nicklas Flinck’s upcoming eight-track, sixth album titled Emerger, which is due out on April 7 via Reingold Records.

The band say in a statement: “This album was a really slow starter. We started in 2014 with some of the songs, the first two song were Fleeting Deep and Ultimately Lifeless, which both have taken a lot of different shapes along the process.

“Between Extremes is also a song that has been around in different shapes for many years. We first recorded it in 2009, but were not happy and cut it down to a short version which ended up on 2010’s Nymph as Between Extremes (Prelude).”

Westholm and Flinck are joined on Emerger by the No Future Orchestra, who are comprised of a “loosely connected group of musicians very important to Carptree.” Drummer Jesper Skarin makes his debut in the orchestra for the new release.

Further album details will be revealed in due course, while a short video of the band recording Emerger can be watched below.