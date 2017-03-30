Watch Blink-182 lyric video for new track Misery

Blink-182 have released a lyric video for their new track Misery.

It’s included on the deluxe edition of their 2016 album California, which will launch on May 19. The new version features a total of 28 songs, 11 of which are new, along with an acoustic version of Bored To Death.

Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba previously issued the track Parking Lot.

Speaking about the decision to release an expanded edition of California, Blink-182 drummer Barker said: “We just felt like making more music so we jumped back in the studio.

“It started out as three or four songs – but we ended up with 12 that we were all excited about.”

California Deluxe Edition is now available for pre-order. Find a full tracklist below.

Blink-182 will head out on the road across the UK this summer with support form Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and The Front Bottoms.

Blink-182 California Deluxe Edition tracklist

Cynical Bored To Death She’s Out Of Her Mind Los Angeles Sober Built This Pool No Future Home Is Such A Lonely Place Kings Of The Weekend Teenage Satellites Left Alone Rabbit Hole San Dieo The Only Thing That Matters California Brohemian Rhapsody Parking Lot Misery Good Old Days Don’t Mean Anything Hey I’m Sorry Last Train Home Wildfire 6⁄ 8 Long Lost Feeling Bottom Of The Ocean Can’t Get You More Pregnant Bored To Death (Acoustic)

Blink-182 UK tour 2017

Jul 03: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jul 04: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jul 05: Leeds First Direct Arena

Jul 07: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Jul 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jul 11: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jul 12: Aberdeen GE Oil And Gas Arena

Jul 14: Manchester Arena

Jul 15: Liverpool Echo Arena

Jul 17: Bournemouth International Centre

Jul 19: London O2 Arena

Jul 20: London O2 Arena

Blink-182 - California album review