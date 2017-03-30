Body Count talk “thrashier” Bloodlust sound

Body Count have released a second behind-the-scenes video showing recording sessions for their upcoming album Bloodlust.

It will launch tomorrow (March 31) with guitarist Juan Of The Dead checking in to report on the sound of the follow-up to 2014’s Manslaughter.

He says: “We locked ourselves down in Arizona and compiled riffs and ideas – all of us in the same room which was cool. Producer Will Putney jumping onboard helped out tremendously.

“The guitars on the new record are a continuation of Manslaughter, but at the same time it’s gone back to the roots. I feel there’s a little more thrash involved – it’s more thrashier but technical.”

The new video also shows Ice-T and co working in the studio on the track No Lives Matter. They released a promo for the song last month and recently launched a hard-hitting video for Black Hoodie.

Bloodlust contains 11 tracks and features Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Soulfly and Cavalera Conspiracy’s Max Cavalera and Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe.

Ice-T previously said: “Music happens in climates. Groups like Rage Against The Machine and Korn were born when the world was in turmoil, then music went into this delusional period where hip-hop became about nothing more than poppin’ bottles.

“Now we have impending doom again, racism is at an all-time high and it’s our season again. This is the optimal time for a Body Count record.”

Bloodlust is now available for pre-order.

Body Count Bloodlust tracklist

Civil War (ft Dave Mustaine) The Ski Mask Way This Is Why We Ride All Love Is Lost (ft Max Cavalera) Raining In Blood/Postmortem 2017 God, Please Believe Me Walk With Me (ft Randy Blythe) Here I Go Again No Lives Matter Bloodlust Black Hoodie

