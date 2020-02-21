Watch Biff Byford’s video for epic version of Simon & Garfunkel classic

Saxon singer Biff Byford has released a video for his cover of Scarborough Fair.

Originally made famous by 60s icons Simon & Garfunkel, the video for the new version was filmed in Scarborough itself.

Says Byford: “Scarborough Fair is a Yorkshire Folk song about the town on the east coast of England. Apart from the song, Scarborough is also famous for its medieval market and takes its name from a Viking chief called Scar, I believe. We shot the video on a freezing early morning.”

Scarborough Fair appears on the singer’s debut solo album, School Of Hard Knocks. He previously shared the songs Welcome To The Show and the title track.

He’s joined on the album by Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson, bassist Gus Macricostas and drummer Christian Lundqvist, while special guests include Motorhead ex Phil Campbell, Rhapsody Of Fire’s Alex Holzwart, Voices’ Nick Barker, Dave Kemp from Wayward Sons and his Saxon bandmate Nibbs Carter.

The vocalist will head out on tour across the UK in April for a run of 10 spoken word and music shows.