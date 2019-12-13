Saxon’s Biff Byford launches video for foot-stomping new single School Of Hard Knocks

Biff Byford has released a video for his new single School Of Hard Knocks.

It’s the title track from the Saxon frontman’s upcoming solo album, which will launch on February 21 through Silver Lining Records and follows Welcome To The Show which arrived back in October.

Biff says: “The title track to the album is basically biographical about my early years. Have a listen to the lyrics. I hope you like it.”

As for the themes running through the record, Biff adds: “With this album I’m singing about my past, of course, and about things I like. But mostly I wanted it to reflect me, my personality and my life.”

Biff is joined on the album by Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson, bassist Gus Macricostas and drummer Christian Lundqvist, while special guests include Motorhead ex Phil Campbell, Rhapsody Of Fire’s Alex Holzwart, Voices’ Nick Barker, Dave Kemp from Wayward Sons and his Saxon bandmate Nibbs Carter.

The vocalist will head out on tour across the UK in April for a run of 10 spoken word and music shows.

Prior to that, Biff and his Saxon bandmates will play four shows which were postponed earlier this year due to the singer’s heart surgery.

1. Welcome To The Show

2. School Of Hard Knocks

3. Inquisitor

4. The Pit And The Pendulum

5. Worlds Collide

6. Pedal To The Metal

7. Hearts Of Steel

8. Throw Down The Sword

9. Me And You

10. Black And White

Saxon rescheduled 2020 tour dates

Mar 07: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany,

Mar 27: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

Mar 28: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Mar 29: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK