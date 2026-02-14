“I was talking to Kerry King, and that Slayer album – Jesus Christ, did you see that cover?! That stuff is pretty vivid”: The classic metal album wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin wishes he’d made – and the band he thinks should have been huge

From his Disturbed theme tune Glass Shatters to his no-bullshit attitude, few wrestlers are as metal as Stone Cold Steve Austin. In 2013, The Texas Rattlesnake talked Metal Hammer through the albums that made him the powerhouse he became.

The First Album I Bought

Earth, Wind & Fire – The Best Of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol.1 (1978)

“This might disappoint you, but I think the first album I ever bought was Earth, Wind & Fire! After that it would have been a multitude of Kiss ones. I got into Earth, Wind & Fire because of one song I loved, [Beatles cover] Got To Get You Into My Life. It’s just a groovy, hooky-type song. I mean, we’re talking metal, and they’re not metal, but they’re about as good as it gets!”

The Album That Reminds Me Of School

“I remember the first Mötley Crüe album I bought, which was Shout At The Devil – the best one – and I remember when I got a scholarship at junior college, I was the guy who got the whole athletic dorm on to Ratt! They remind me of my school days.”

The Album I Break The Speed Limit To

Guns N’ Roses – Appetite For Destruction (1987)

“That’s a good one. I wouldn’t call them metal, but Nightrain by Guns N’ Roses came on when I was driving my RV the other day.”

The Best Work-Out Album

Scorpions – Blackout (1982)

“Ah, man, almost anything from AC/DC, Iron Maiden, a lot of Judas Priest. And Scorpions, too – Blackout!”

The Best Album Artwork

Kiss – Dressed To Kill (1975)

“I liked all the Kiss album artworks back in the day, whether it was Alive! or Love Gun, all their stuff. Dressed To Kill, with those cats in the suits, but you’re going back there. But just recently I was talking to Kerry King, and that Slayer album, Christ Illusion? Jesus Christ – no pun intended – did you see that cover?! That stuff is pretty vivid. Also, if you wanna talk about album cover artwork – all of the Iron Maiden covers.”

The Album No One Would Believe I Own A Copy Of

KC And The Sunshine Band – Part 3 (1976)

“I was gassing up my RV the other day, and in the US, sometimes they have a television on the gas pump, playing commercials or music. They were playing I’m Your Boogie Man, and I was groovin’! I had a couple of those records back in the day.”

The Album That Should Not Be

“Kiss’s [disco] record back in the day, was it Dynasty? I mean, even though I Was Made For Loving You was a little bit catchy, a lot of people said, ‘Hey, what the fuck is this?!’ I Was Made For Loving You was the one song that got away with it.”

The Album That Defines Metal

“Man, you hand them something from Saxon! They never got enough credit, man! They’re badass! Biff always had the pipes, he could sing his ass off, and they have a badass guitarist, I loved his tone. I always wondered why they weren’t bigger than they were, because if you look at all the bands we’ve been talking about, they all love Saxon!”

The Album I Wish I’d Made

“Judas Priest, Screaming For Vengeance. Any time You Got Another Thing Comin’ comes on, I mean, how often can that apply to any time you’re feeling a bit down or need some motivation? That comes on, and Halford sings like only he can sing? That’s good shit.”

The Album I Want Played At My Funeral

“Ah man, I tell you what: AC/DC, Highway To Hell.”

Originally published in Metal Hammer issue 252 (December 2013)