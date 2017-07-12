Watch Bent Knee’s animated video for Time Deer

Bent Knee have released an animated video for their track Time Deer.

The song appears on the band’s new album Land Animal, which launched in June via InsideOut Music.

The video was directed by Riki Nitabaru who explains: “Before I began working on the animation, I spent some time thinking about how to portray the song’s story in visuals.

“The story centres around a deer that travels through time, trying to find the cause of humanity’s problems in the modern world. I thought it would be too dull to draw that up literally, so I interpreted the story in my own way to add some flare.

“In my take, just as the deer finds the cause of all strife, the world starts to cleanse itself. The deer becomes a receptacle of all living things and it morphs to become a brand new being that encompasses all life forms.

Nitabaru adds: “Since I had this storyboard in my mind, putting together the production was like a simple puzzle. There were times where I was unsure what to draw for specific moments of the song. But, I found inspiration in the drama portrayed in the music and was able to create something better than I first imagined.

“I hope this video enhances your enjoyment of Bent Knee!”

Land Animal is now available to purchase. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Bent Knee have been nominated in the Best Video and International Band categories at this year’s Progressive Music Awards, which will be held on September 14 at the Underglobe in London.

Bent Knee Land Animal tracklist

Terror Bird Hole Holy Ghost Insides In These Hands Land Animal Time Deer Belly Side Up The Well Boxes (.)

Could Bent Knee's fourth album be the one to break them into the big time?