Watch Behemoth’s bewitching visualiser for blistering new track Evoe

Behemoth have released a visualiser video for their brand new track Evoe.

The song features on the band’s A Forest EP, which launched today – a record which also includes their cover of The Cure’s A Forest, a live cut of the track, and Shadows ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha.

Frontman Nergal says: “Evoe and Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha are two brand-new, unheard songs that continue on from where I Loved You At Your Darkest left off.

“We’re fortunate enough to have had more than enough music for the record which afforded us this transitional EP release as we move towards our new offerings.

“These songs may be b-sides but they’re really strong and fresh! At the very least, we hope it gives you Legions something to distract yourself from the monotony of our collective situation. Enjoy!”

Speaking about the decision to cover The Cure’s 1980 single, Nergal said: “Covering music outside of metal is a challenge. Covering legendary music is an even greater challenge. That is what drove us throughout this process.

“A lot of bands try it and a lot of bands fail. Subjectively, I love the outcome and it ranks amongst my favourite Behemoth covers alongside Killing Joke’s Total Invasion and Siekiera’s Ludzie Wschodu.”

A Forest features guest vocals from Shining’s Niklas Kvarforth.

Behemoth: A Forest EP

1. A Forest (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

2. A Forest (Live from Merry Christless, Warsaw)

3. Shadows ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha

4. Evoe