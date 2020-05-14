Listen to Behemoth’s twisted cover of The Cure’s goth classic A Forest

Behemoth have released a brand new cover of The Cure’s early 80s goth classic A Forest featuring vocals from Shining’s Niklas Kvarforth.

The song appears on the Polish band’s new EP, also titled A Forest, which is released on May 29.

Says Behemoth frontman Nergal of the song: “Covering music outside of metal is a challenge covering legendary music is an even greater challenge…that is what drove us throughout this process. A lot of bands try it and a lot of bands fail; subjectively, I love the outcome and it ranks amongst my favourite Behemoth covers alongside Killing Joke’s Total Invasion and Siekiera’s Ludzie Wschodu.”

The song’s video, directed by Claudio Marino, features Nergal and Kvaforth performing the song in an eerie wood.

Of Kvaforth‘s contribution, Nergal says: “Niklas’ psychotic appearance, attitude and vibe was a key element to our representation of the music and the only man who could give the performance the same depth as the original.”

The new EP also features two new Behemoth songs, Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha and Evoe.

Nergal explains: “The tracks act as a continuation on from [Behemoth’s current album] I Loved You At Your Darkest – no more, no less. We hope this brings some respite for anyone struggling during these strange times on our planet! Stay safe, stay positive, Hail Satan!”

The A Forest EP is released on May 29 and available to pre-order now.

A Forest EP track-listing;

1. A Forest (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

2. A Forest (Live from Merry Christless, Warsaw)

3. Shadows ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha

4. Evoe