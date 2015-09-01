WASP uncage Scream single and video

WASP have released a lyric video for Scream, taken from the band’s forthcoming Golgotha album, the follow-up to 2009’s Babylon.

“Scream was the track we felt really opened the Album with the kick we were looking for,” says mainman Blackie Lawless. “The animation on the video is outstanding and truly takes you on a trip. ‘You’re gonna cry if you want me, You’re gonna lie if you love me!‘ It’s enough to make you wanna Scream!“

The band unveiled the details of the Golgotha album in July. Guitarist Doug Blair admitted recording the sessions had been been a “very fractured” process, and drummer Mike Dupke left after the album was finished. He was replaced by former sticksman Patrick Johansson. WASP tour the UK this month.

Tour dates

Sep 11: London, Troxy Sep 12: Leeds, O2 Academy Sep 13: Newcastle, O2 Academy Sep 14: Manchester, Ritz Sep 16: Dublin, Academy Sep 17: Belfast, Limelight Sep 18: Glasgow, O2 Academy Sep 19: Nottingham, Rock City Sep 21: Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall Sep 22: Bristol, Motion