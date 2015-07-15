WASP name Golgotha tracks

WASP have unveiled the artwork and tracklist for 15th album Golgotha.

They’ll issue the follow-up to 2009’s Babylon on October 2 via Napalm Records.

Frontman Blackie Lawless recently said: “There are times in any band’s career that somehow all things mesh together. Their experiences, influences, and personal timing bring them into a common space. This has happened with this record. Four years in the making has provided direction, but even greater reflection.”

Guitarist Doug Blair has described the recording process as “very fractured.”

GOLGOTHA TRACKLIST