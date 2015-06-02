WASP Golgotha sessions were a slog for Blair

WASP guitarist Doug Blair says recording the band’s upcoming album has been a “very fractured” process.

Blair lives on the US East Coast and has travelled back and forth to their LA base to record his lead parts for Golgotha. For that reason, he says, he hasn’t seen the songs come together and is excited about hearing the final results.

He tells Kaaos TV: “I haven’t heard the final mixes, that’s all in the hands of the final guys. I get to contribute the leads and I focus 100% on trying to record the best lead for the song.

“It’s been a long time. I’ve been travelling to LA, recording a little bit. Because of that, to me it’s very fractured. Every time I go, there’s different songs. I don’t have a very cumulative view of the whole record so I can’t wait to hear how it comes out.”

Blair adds that what he has heard of the album – due out in August on Napalm Records – has blown him away. “It’s awesome, it’s epic, it’s long, it’s deep,” he says.

“It’s really emotional. There’s a million leads on it. But I haven’t heard the final mixes. It’s kind of like leaving your kid at school. You do your best and you let it go. When it comes out, I’ll be surprised to hear how it sounds.”

WASP play a string of UK and Ireland dates as part of a European tour later this year.

WASP UK TOUR 2015

Sep 11: London Troxy

Sep 12: Leeds O2 Academy

Sep 13: Newcastle O2 Academy

Sep 14: Manchester Ritz

Sep 16: Dublin Academy

Sep 17: Belfast Limelight

Sep 18: Glasgow O2 Academy

Sep 19: Nottingham Rock City

Sep 21: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Sep 22: Bristol Motion