Drummer Dupke quits WASP

WASP drummer Mike Dupke has left the band and is looking for a new project.

Dupke announced via Facebook that his nine-year stint with Blackie Lawless’ band had come to an end.

He said: “I am no longer with WASP. I would like to wish the guys in the band all the best in the future. I must also send thanks out to all the WASP fans who welcomed me with open arms. You all rock.

“I would also like to add that I am now available to join, work, and tour with any new prospective artists or bands.”

WASP have yet to announce a replacement for Dupke. They’re set to release their 15th album Golgotha this summer and recently announced a run of 10 UK dates in September.