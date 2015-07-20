WASP name Dupke replacement

WASP have named former Yngwie Malmsteen drummer Patrick Johansson as their latest member.

He’s replaced Mike Dupke, who left Blackie Lawless’ outfit earlier this month.

Johansson previously played with WASP in 2006, and he was also a member of form Anthrax guitarist Dan Spitz’s Red Lamb. He’ll help the band fulfil their upcoming touring commitments in support of 15th album Golgotha, due for launch on October 2.

Lawless recently said of the follow-up to 2009’s Babylon: “There are times in any band’s career that somehow all things mesh together. Four years in the making has provided direction – but even greater reflection.”