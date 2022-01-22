Wardruna release video for mesmeric Solringen (First Flight Of The White Raven)

Norwegian folk-proggers Wardruna have released a brand new lyric video for the mesmeric Solringen (First Flight of the White Raven) which you can watch in full below. It's taken from the band's upcoming Kvitravn – First Flight Of The White Raven, an immersive audio release out through ByNorse on April 22.

"Solringen is a song originally released on the album Runaljod - Yggdrasil (2013)," explains mainman Einar Selvik. "Even though it quickly became a popular track amongst our listeners, it wasn’t until late 2019 we first got around to performing it live. When taking the song from the studio to the stage, I really felt it needed a slightly different approach, more specifically adapted for the concert format.

"In earlier tradition the women of the household on a farm had the task of going out into the fields around midsummer and wake up the elves dwelling there with rhymes and songs to encourage them to ensure growth and good crops. These songs and traditions have now mostly passed into oblivion. The initial idea behind "Solringen" is that new songs might wake them once again.”

Kvitravn – First Flight of the White Raven is an audio-visual ‘live-in-studio’ recording that was broadcasted online, as the release show of the Kvitravn album in March 2021, performing a special set list consisting of songs from Kvitravn and a selection of favourites from the discography, when Covid restrictions meant there could be no audience.

"What you hear is what we performed in that moment in that room<' adds Selvik. "No re-recordings or autotune was done in the afterwork. Just like for a regular concert, the set list was carefully put together with a selection of songs from all our albums, including a handful of songs from the new album, which we performed for the very first time. On the day of recording, we all stood together in the same room for the first time in over a year. Everyone came focused and well prepared and the energy felt like no time had passed. I hope you will agree!”

Kvitravn – First Flight Of The White Raven will be released as a 2LP set, as well as 2CD that also features the original studio album track listing. To mark the event’s exceptional impact, it will also be available as a limited Boxset Edition including 2LP (black), 2CD, DVD with livestream performance and bonus documentary material and three videos (only available in the boxed set), flag of the CD album cover, certificate of authenticity for the box and an exclusive autographed card signed by Einar Selvik.

Pre-order Kvitravn – First Flight Of The White Raven.