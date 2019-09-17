Voyager focus on the guitars in new Water Over The Bridge video

Voyager have released a video for their new single titled Water Over The Bridge.

The song has been taken from the Australian outfit’s upcoming album Colours In The Sun, which will launch on November 1 through Season Of Mist.

The video focuses on guitarists Simone Dow and Scott Kay as they walk around car parks, alleyways and the streets of their home town of Perth playing the track – and there’s even an appearance from some of their bandmates thrown in for good measure.

Dow says: “We wanted to approach the play through for Water Over The Bridge a little differently, and what better way than to have a stroll around our wonderful city of Perth playing riffs with faces full of gurn!

“We wanted this to be a bit more of an interactive and interesting play through rather than us just sitting in the studio, and so people can see the chemistry between Scott and I when we perform together.

“There’s also a few cool cameos from the other band members in the video too, which made it fun.”

Voyager have released the video to coincide with the start of their UK and European Flying Colours Tour, which will get under way with a set a London’s Space Rocks on September 21.

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

Voyager 2019 European tour dates

Sep 21: London Indigo 2 Space Rocks, UK

Sep 22: London 229, UK

Sep 23: Bristol The Lanes, UK

Sep 24: Birmingham The Flapper, UK

Sep 25: Manchester Satan’s Hollow, UK

Sep 29: Cologne Euroblast Festival, Germany

Oct 04: Baarlo Progpower Europe, Netherlands