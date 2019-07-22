Voyager announce the Flying Colours European tour

Last week it was confirmed that Australian outfit Voyager would play at this year’s Space Rocks at The O2 in London on September 21.

Now the band have revealed that they’ll play further dates in England, Germany and the Netherlands following that show, with Voyager soon to announce details of their new studio album that'll launch through Season Of Mist later this year.

Frontman Danny Estrin says: “We’re coming back to give Europe a taste of what’s to come for our new album. Just a taste though. Two London performances in two nights? Challenge accepted.

“Returning to two of our favourite festivals? Accepted. And just how could we turn down performing alongside Anathema at the prestigious O2 where the Metal Hammer Golden Gods have been held?

“Well, the answer is that we couldn’t – so we’ll be seeing you all very soon for a special run of intimate shows in the UK to prepare everyone for our new album. It’s going to be colourful.”

Back in April, Voyager released a video for the single Brightstar exclusively with Prog, with the track expected to feature on their upcoming album – the follow-up to 2017’s Ghost Mile.

The Voyager lineup is completed by guitarists Simone Dow and Scott Kay, bassist Alex Canion and drummer Ash Doodkorte.

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

Voyager 2019 European tour dates

Sep 21: London Indigo 2 Space Rocks, UK

Sep 22: London 229, UK

Sep 23: Bristol The Lanes, UK

Sep 24: Birmingham The Flapper, UK

Sep 25: Manchester Satan’s Hollow, UK

Sep 29: Cologne Euroblast Festival, Germany

Oct 04: Baarlo Progpower Europe, Netherlands