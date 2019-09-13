Prog Reader discount for Space Rocks Live

Thanks to our friends at Space Rocks, we can offer Prog Readers a fantastic discount on tickets for Space Rocks live event.

Space Rocks live is headlined by Anathema, who will be performing a specially themed cosmic set entitled The Space Between Us. Space rockers Amplifier and Aussie prog rockers Voyager are all also on the bill.

The event takes place at the Indigo O2 next Saturday, September 21st, after a day of specially themed talks and events. We've got a discount for tickets for the music only part of the evening, which, if you're a prog fan, is a real treat.

Tickets normally retail for £21.25 (plus booking fee), but using Prog's special discount here you can snap up a ticket for just £15 (plus booking fee).

We'll hopefully see you there...