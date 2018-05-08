Von Hertzen Brothers premiere To The End Of The World lyric video

Von Hertzen Brothers have released a lyric video for the radio edit of their track To The End Of The World exclusively with Prog.

The song features on their latest album War Is Over, which launched in November last year via Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings.

Vocalist and guitarist Mikko von Hertzen tells Prog: “From the start, we’ve been intrigued by eastern music and sometimes start the writing process from feeling out a particular Indian scale and its opportunities. This was the case with To The End Of The World.

“The riff dictated the theme for the song, which portrays an evolving human who realises the need for a guide and takes an oath to stick on the path.

“Basically it’s a spiritual song disguised as a love song with lots of different parts and moods to embellish the deep blue silk with some golden sparkling embroidery.”

Von Hertzen Brothers will play three festival shows the UK this year: Download on June 9, the Ramblin’ Main Fair on July 1 and Planet Rockstock at Treco Bay on December 2.

Mikko says: “Playing Download is every rocker’s dream come true. What better way to start the summer festival season than gather to Donington to meet friends and rock the hell out?

“We are also excited about returning to Ramblin’ Man. Two summers ago we had a brilliant time and are looking forward to playing again.”

He adds: “When we last played in Treco Bay two years ago, I was amazed by not only the venue but the enthusiastic crowd and cheerful mood of Planet Rockstock.

“It’s easily one of the best, if not the best winter festival for rockers like us. We are very excited and flattered to be on the bill again this year.”

War Is Over is available to buy via Amazon.