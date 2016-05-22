Volbeat release Seal The Deal lyric video

Volbeat have issued a lyric video for the track Seal The Deal.
It’s the title tune to the Danish outfit’s upcoming sixth album, Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie, due out on June 3.
The follow-up to 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen And Shady Ladies was introduced with the lead single The Devil’s Bleeding Crown.
Frontman Michael Poulsen tells Billboard: “The album is Volbeat, but there is progress, too, when it comes to songwriting with huge melodies. It has the songs I have been trying to write for years and it seems like I was in the right spot to gather all the pieces.”
A series of spring US shows debuted new bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen in the lineup following the departure of Anders Kjolholm last year; Larsen has just been confirmed as permanent member of the group.
Volbeat will officially launch Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie with an extensive summer festival run which starts June 3 in Germany.
Volbeat: Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie tracklist
- The Devil’s Bleeding Crown
- Marie Laveau
- The Bliss
- The Gates of Babylon
- Let It Burn
- Black Rose
- Rebound
- Mary Jane Kelly
- Goodbye Forever
- Seal The Deal
- Battleship Chains
- You Will Know
- The Loa’s Crossroad
**Volbeat tour dates 2016
**
Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 04: Nijmegen Fortarock, Netherlands
Jun 07: Spandau Citadel, Germany
Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 10: Download Festival, France
Jun 17-19: Hellfest, France
Jun 17-19: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 22: Bergen Bergenhus Festning, Norway
Jun 24: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark
Jun 25: Strasbourg Artefacts Festival, France
Jun 29: Nibe Festival, Denmark
Jun 30-Jul 02: Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 07-09: Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters Of Rock, Sweden
Jul 17: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland
Aug 06: Bangor Rise Above Festival, ME
Aug 06-07: Heavy Montreal, Canada
Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN (with Metallica)