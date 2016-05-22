Trending

Volbeat release Seal The Deal lyric video

View promo for title track to Danish outfit Volbeat's sixth album

Volbeat have issued a lyric video for the track Seal The Deal.

It’s the title tune to the Danish outfit’s upcoming sixth album, Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie, due out on June 3.

The follow-up to 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen And Shady Ladies was introduced with the lead single The Devil’s Bleeding Crown.

Frontman Michael Poulsen tells Billboard: “The album is Volbeat, but there is progress, too, when it comes to songwriting with huge melodies. It has the songs I have been trying to write for years and it seems like I was in the right spot to gather all the pieces.”

A series of spring US shows debuted new bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen in the lineup following the departure of Anders Kjolholm last year; Larsen has just been confirmed as permanent member of the group.

Volbeat will officially launch Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie with an extensive summer festival run which starts June 3 in Germany.

Volbeat: Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie tracklist

  1. The Devil’s Bleeding Crown
  2. Marie Laveau
  3. The Bliss
  4. The Gates of Babylon
  5. Let It Burn
  6. Black Rose
  7. Rebound
  8. Mary Jane Kelly
  9. Goodbye Forever
  10. Seal The Deal
  11. Battleship Chains
  12. You Will Know
  13. The Loa’s Crossroad

**Volbeat tour dates 2016

**

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 04: Nijmegen Fortarock, Netherlands
Jun 07: Spandau Citadel, Germany
Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 10: Download Festival, France
Jun 17-19: Hellfest, France
Jun 17-19: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 22: Bergen Bergenhus Festning, Norway
Jun 24: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark
Jun 25: Strasbourg Artefacts Festival, France
Jun 29: Nibe Festival, Denmark
Jun 30-Jul 02: Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 07-09: Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters Of Rock, Sweden
Jul 17: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland
Aug 06: Bangor Rise Above Festival, ME
Aug 06-07: Heavy Montreal, Canada
Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN (with Metallica)

