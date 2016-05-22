Volbeat release Seal The Deal lyric video

Volbeat have issued a lyric video for the track Seal The Deal.

It’s the title tune to the Danish outfit’s upcoming sixth album, Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie, due out on June 3.

The follow-up to 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen And Shady Ladies was introduced with the lead single The Devil’s Bleeding Crown.

Frontman Michael Poulsen tells Billboard: “The album is Volbeat, but there is progress, too, when it comes to songwriting with huge melodies. It has the songs I have been trying to write for years and it seems like I was in the right spot to gather all the pieces.”

A series of spring US shows debuted new bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen in the lineup following the departure of Anders Kjolholm last year; Larsen has just been confirmed as permanent member of the group.

Volbeat will officially launch Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie with an extensive summer festival run which starts June 3 in Germany.

Volbeat: Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie tracklist

The Devil’s Bleeding Crown Marie Laveau The Bliss The Gates of Babylon Let It Burn Black Rose Rebound Mary Jane Kelly Goodbye Forever Seal The Deal Battleship Chains You Will Know The Loa’s Crossroad

**Volbeat tour dates 2016

**

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nijmegen Fortarock, Netherlands

Jun 07: Spandau Citadel, Germany

Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10: Download Festival, France

Jun 17-19: Hellfest, France

Jun 17-19: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 22: Bergen Bergenhus Festning, Norway

Jun 24: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark

Jun 25: Strasbourg Artefacts Festival, France

Jun 29: Nibe Festival, Denmark

Jun 30-Jul 02: Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 07-09: Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters Of Rock, Sweden

Jul 17: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland

Aug 06: Bangor Rise Above Festival, ME

Aug 06-07: Heavy Montreal, Canada

Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN (with Metallica)