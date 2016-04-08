Volbeat premiere The Devil’s Bleeding Crown

Volbeat have released a lyric video for The Devil’s Bleeding Crown, the first track to appear from sixth album Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie.
The follow-up to 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen And Shady Ladies will be released on June 3.
Frontman Michael Poulsen says: “After months writing and recording, we’re thrilled to finally be able to unleash Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie into the world. Play it loud!”
The band will be accompanied during live shows by temporary bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen, following the departure of Anders Kjolholm last year. They launch a US tour on April 13 with later shows booked across Europe.
Volbeat: Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie tracklist
- The Devil’s Bleeding Crown
- Marie Laveau
- The Bliss
- The Gates of Babylon
- Let It Burn
- Black Rose
- Rebound
- Mary Jane Kelly
- Goodbye Forever
- Seal The Deal
- Battleship Chains
- You Will Know
- The Loa’s Crossroad
Volbeat tour dates
Apr 13: West Hollywood The Roxy, CA
Apr 14: Las Vegas The Joint, NV
Apr 15: Indio Coachella, CA
Apr 18: Modesto Center Plaza, CA
Apr 20: Chico Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, CA
Apr 22: Indio Coachella, CA
Apr 24: Phoenix Downtown, AZ
Apr 25: El Paso Abraham Chavez Theater, TX
Apr 26: Lubbock Lodestar Amphitheater, TX
Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 04: Nijmegen Fortarock, Netherlands
Jun 07: Spandau Citadel, Germany
Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 10: Download Festival, France
Jun 17-19: Hellfest, France
Jun 17-19: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 22: Bergen Bergenhus Festning, Norway
Jun 24: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark
Jun 25: Strasbourg Artefacts Festival, France
Jun 29: Nibe Festival, Denmark
Jun 30-Jul 02: Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 07-09: Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters Of Rock, Sweden
Jul 17: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland
Aug 06: Bangor Rise Above Festival, ME
Aug 06-07: Heavy Montreal, Canada
Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN (with Metallica)