Volbeat premiere The Devil’s Bleeding Crown

Volbeat have released a lyric video for The Devil’s Bleeding Crown, the first track to appear from sixth album Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie.

The follow-up to 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen And Shady Ladies will be released on June 3.

Frontman Michael Poulsen says: “After months writing and recording, we’re thrilled to finally be able to unleash Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie into the world. Play it loud!”

The band will be accompanied during live shows by temporary bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen, following the departure of Anders Kjolholm last year. They launch a US tour on April 13 with later shows booked across Europe.

Volbeat: Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie tracklist

The Devil’s Bleeding Crown

Marie Laveau

The Bliss

The Gates of Babylon

Let It Burn

Black Rose

Rebound

Mary Jane Kelly

Goodbye Forever

Seal The Deal

Battleship Chains

You Will Know

The Loa’s Crossroad

Apr 13: West Hollywood The Roxy, CA

Apr 14: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

Apr 15: Indio Coachella, CA

Apr 18: Modesto Center Plaza, CA

Apr 20: Chico Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, CA

Apr 22: Indio Coachella, CA

Apr 24: Phoenix Downtown, AZ

Apr 25: El Paso Abraham Chavez Theater, TX

Apr 26: Lubbock Lodestar Amphitheater, TX

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nijmegen Fortarock, Netherlands

Jun 07: Spandau Citadel, Germany

Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10: Download Festival, France

Jun 17-19: Hellfest, France

Jun 17-19: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 22: Bergen Bergenhus Festning, Norway

Jun 24: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark

Jun 25: Strasbourg Artefacts Festival, France

Jun 29: Nibe Festival, Denmark

Jun 30-Jul 02: Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 07-09: Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters Of Rock, Sweden

Jul 17: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland

Aug 06: Bangor Rise Above Festival, ME

Aug 06-07: Heavy Montreal, Canada

Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN (with Metallica)