Volbeat reveal The Devil’s Bleeding Crown video

Volbeat have released a live-action video to accompany latest track The Devil’s Bleeding Crown.

It appears on upcoming album Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie, to be launched on June 3.

Meanwhile, the band have confirmed that stand-in bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen has become a permanent member, following the departure of Anders Kjolholm last year.

Frontman Michael Poulsen says: “We just got back from a great US tour and Kaspar showed, as we expected, that he’s the real deal.

“The fans love him – we can’t wait for the rest of you to hook up with us as a full band again.”

Volbeat: Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie tracklist

The Devil’s Bleeding Crown Marie Laveau The Bliss The Gates of Babylon Let It Burn Black Rose Rebound Mary Jane Kelly Goodbye Forever Seal The Deal Battleship Chains You Will Know The Loa’s Crossroad

