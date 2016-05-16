Volbeat reveal The Devil’s Bleeding Crown video

Volbeat have released a live-action video to accompany latest track The Devil’s Bleeding Crown.
It appears on upcoming album Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie, to be launched on June 3.
Meanwhile, the band have confirmed that stand-in bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen has become a permanent member, following the departure of Anders Kjolholm last year.
Frontman Michael Poulsen says: “We just got back from a great US tour and Kaspar showed, as we expected, that he’s the real deal.
“The fans love him – we can’t wait for the rest of you to hook up with us as a full band again.”
Volbeat: Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie tracklist
- The Devil’s Bleeding Crown
- Marie Laveau
- The Bliss
- The Gates of Babylon
- Let It Burn
- Black Rose
- Rebound
- Mary Jane Kelly
- Goodbye Forever
- Seal The Deal
- Battleship Chains
- You Will Know
- The Loa’s Crossroad
Volbeat tour dates
Apr 13: West Hollywood The Roxy, CA
Apr 14: Las Vegas The Joint, NV
Apr 15: Indio Coachella, CA
Apr 18: Modesto Center Plaza, CA
Apr 20: Chico Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, CA
Apr 22: Indio Coachella, CA
Apr 24: Phoenix Downtown, AZ
Apr 25: El Paso Abraham Chavez Theater, TX
Apr 26: Lubbock Lodestar Amphitheater, TX
Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 03: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 04: Nijmegen Fortarock, Netherlands
Jun 07: Spandau Citadel, Germany
Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 10: Download Festival, France
Jun 17-19: Hellfest, France
Jun 17-19: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 22: Bergen Bergenhus Festning, Norway
Jun 24: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark
Jun 25: Strasbourg Artefacts Festival, France
Jun 29: Nibe Festival, Denmark
Jun 30-Jul 02: Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 07-09: Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters Of Rock, Sweden
Jul 17: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland
Aug 06: Bangor Rise Above Festival, ME
Aug 06-07: Heavy Montreal, Canada
Aug 20: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN (with Metallica)